More construction coming to Waikiki as city embarks on sidewalk renovation project

A portion of the sidewalks along Kalakaua Avenue will get an overhaul starting May 1.

Sidewalk work will be conducted in phases, which are expected to be completed by the end of January 2019. The city plans to start at the sidewalks fronting the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and then progress to sidewalks by the Macy’s Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, the ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, the stretch between Foster Tower and St. Augustine Church By The Sea Parish, and the area near the Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel and the Park Shore Waikiki.

The city project includes: repairing existing Kalakaua Avenue sidewalks with quartzite pavers; modifying or adding landscape strips; drainage improvements; irrigation systems; electrical improvements; adjusting existing utility boxes; curb ramp improvements; and pavement striping.

Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. The city advises motorists to use caution and to anticipate delays due to detours, lane and/or road closures. Parking also will be disrupted so drivers should look for the no-parking signs, which will be posted a week prior to construction. The city said illegally parked vehicles may be towed.

Robert Finley, Waikiki Neighborhood Board chairman, said the work will be welcome in Waikiki despite the disruptions.

“There will be a good deal of construction, which will disrupt things a little, but this is needed for safety reasons. It’s the omelette in the egg thing. You have to break the egg to make the omelette. In the end it will be beautiful,” Finley said.

Finley said he hopes the city next will address Kuhio Avenue sidewalks.

“The Kalakaua Avenue sidewalks are part of an ongoing sidewalk repair program that’s been going for years. I’ve been pressing the mayor to look at Kuhio Avenue and replace the stuff that’s broken there, too,” he said.