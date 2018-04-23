 Traffic still backed up after all H-1 westbound lanes reopened following oil spill
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 23, 2018
Updated April 23, 2018 4:47pm

  • COURTESY HONOLULU.GOV

    Traffic backs up along the H-1 Freeway in the Waianae-bound direction this afternoon following an oil spill near the Kaonohi Overpass.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU.GOV

    Crews clean up after an oil spill on the H-1 Freeway today near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea.

Police said all lanes have been reopened along the H-1 Freeway in the Waianae-bound direction after a crash and oil spill backed up traffic into town.

A shoulder lane and two right lanes were closed near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea at about 3:45 p.m. while crews mopped up an oil spill following a crash.

The lanes were reopened at about 4:35 p.m., police said.

According to the city’s goakamai.org website, the drive time from Pali Highway to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at about 4:45 p.m. was taking about 70 minutes.

