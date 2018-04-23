Traffic still backed up after all H-1 westbound lanes reopened following oil spill

Police said all lanes have been reopened along the H-1 Freeway in the Waianae-bound direction after a crash and oil spill backed up traffic into town.

A shoulder lane and two right lanes were closed near the Kaonohi Overpass in Aiea at about 3:45 p.m. while crews mopped up an oil spill following a crash.

The lanes were reopened at about 4:35 p.m., police said.

According to the city’s goakamai.org website, the drive time from Pali Highway to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at about 4:45 p.m. was taking about 70 minutes.