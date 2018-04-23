Puna man charged in sex assault of minor

A 37-year-old Puna man was charged Friday with nine counts of sexually assaulting a minor, Hawaii County police announced today.

Police charged Paul Banasihan Jr. of Keaau with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

The girl reported that a male staff member of a youth program removed her from her classroom and took her to his personal vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

Banasihan posted $66,000 bail on April 20.

He is scheduled to appear in South Hilo District Court 1:30 p.m. on May 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fetuutuunai Amiuimuia at 961-2276 or Fetuutuunai.Amuimuia@hawaiicounty.gov

Or call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300 to leave an anonymous tip.