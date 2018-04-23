 Researcher in Facebook data scandal apologizes
Associated Press
April 23, 2018
Updated April 23, 2018 10:55am

    Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan during an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired on April 22. Kogan, the academic at the center of the Facebook data-misuse scandal, apologized during the interview.

SAN FRANCISCO >> The academic at the center of the Facebook data-misuse scandal is apologizing for his actions, but also says he thought he did nothing wrong at the time.

Cambridge University researcher Aleksandr Kogan made his comments to CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday.

Facebook has been embroiled in scandal since revelations that data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica misused personal information from as many as 87 million Facebook accounts. Cambridge Analytica received the data from a Facebook personality quiz Kogan created. That app collected data on both users and their Facebook friends.

Kogan is due to testify before a U.K. parliamentary committee on Tuesday. The committee is investigating Cambridge Analytica’s role in elections globally as well as the U.K.’s Brexit vote in 2016.

