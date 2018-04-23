 State House blocks bills against Thirty Meter Telescope
State House blocks bills against Thirty Meter Telescope

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 23, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 22, 2018 at 10:05 pm
A bill that would impose a construction freeze atop Mauna Kea and potentially thwart development of the Thirty Meter Telescope appears to have been dealt a fatal blow. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –