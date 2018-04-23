 Baseball ‘Bows frustrated at Fullerton
April 23, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Baseball ‘Bows frustrated at Fullerton

Star-Advertiser Staff
Posted on April 23, 2018 12:05 am 
Cal State Fullerton relied on small-ball tactics in a big way for an 8-0 baseball rout of Hawaii at Goodwin Field. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –