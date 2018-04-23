 Only Red Sox, Nationals on track to pay MLB luxury tax
April 23, 2018 | 83° | Check Traffic

Sports Breaking

Only Red Sox, Nationals on track to pay MLB luxury tax

Associated Press
April 23, 2018
Updated April 23, 2018 12:05pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Los Angeles Dodgers baserunner Chris Taylor, right, slides into second for a steal as Washington Nationals infielder Trea Turner applies a tag during the seventh inning of a baseball game on April 22 in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals are the only teams on track to pay baseball’s luxury tax this year, according to opening-day payroll totals compiled by Major League Baseball and obtained by the Associated Press.

Boston’s payroll at the start of the season for purposes of the tax was $233.9 million, which would cause the Red Sox to pay a $9.4 million tax. Washington’s payroll was $201 million, which would result in a tax of $1.2 million.

San Francisco was just below the $197 million tax threshold at $196.66 million. That’s followed by the Chicago Cubs at $183.9 million, Houston at $182.4 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers at $181.99 million and the New York Yankees at $178.8 million.

PREVIOUS STORY
Picking a quarterback presents risks at NFL draft
NEXT STORY
49ers say Reuben Foster will be cut if domestic violence proven
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING