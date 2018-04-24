Family says Delta used blanket to tie woman to wheelchair

A family is asking Delta Airlines to revise its policy for treating people with disabilities after one woman who cannot sit up was tied to a wheelchair.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A family is asking Delta Airlines to revise its policy for treating people with disabilities after one woman who cannot sit up was tied to a wheelchair.

Maria Saliagas, who has multiple sclerosis, flew from Atlanta earlier this month to Amsterdam, where Delta did not have a special wheelchair to help her stay in the seat. Instead, employees tied her to a regular wheelchair with a used blanket, her son Nathan Saliagas told WSB-TV in Atlanta.

“They took a dirty blanket and tied her forcefully with it and she has bruise marks on part of her arm because it was so tight and she started crying. That’s when that picture was taken,” Saliagas told the TV station.

In a statement, Delta told the TV station: “We regret the perception our service has left on these customers. We have reached out to them, not only to resolve their concerns, but also ensure that their return flight exceeds expectations.”

The family will return to Atlanta at the end of this month.