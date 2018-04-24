Honolulu Star-Advertiser launches new mobile app

The Honolulu-Star Advertiser launches its new, improved app for your mobile device today.

The new app is a combination of the previously offered print replica and news apps.

With the new app, you can access breaking news, traffic, weather, and photo galleries with a compatible Apple or Android device.

With the same app, you can also access the print replica of the daily Honolulu Star-Advertiser just as you have done in the past.

Customize your app, share stories, translate stories into 11 different languages, and the new app includes an option to listen to today’s headlines and breaking news with the Read Out Loud option.

Other features include breaking news alerts to your mobile device, access to local videos and photo galleries, sports, and all the great coverage you have come to expect from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

For more information or to download the new app, visit http://staradvertiser.com/download/.