Man charged in Mapunapuna robbery

Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old man in connection with a robbery in Mapunapuna.

Daniel T.K. Holcombe was charged with second-degree robbery. His bail has been set at $25,000.

Police said a suspect later identified as Holcombe confronted a 67-year-old man and demanded his property at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When the victim refused, Holcombe allegedly used physical force to take his property.

A struggle ensued but the victim broke free and called police.

Police arrested Holcombe near the scene on suspicion of second-degree robbery and two outstanding warrants.