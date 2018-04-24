 Man charged in Mapunapuna robbery
April 24, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man charged in Mapunapuna robbery

By Star-Advertiser staff
April 24, 2018
Updated April 24, 2018 9:15am
ADVERTISING

Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old man in connection with a robbery in Mapunapuna.

Daniel T.K. Holcombe was charged with second-degree robbery. His bail has been set at $25,000.

Police said a suspect later identified as Holcombe confronted a 67-year-old man and demanded his property at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When the victim refused, Holcombe allegedly used physical force to take his property.

A struggle ensued but the victim broke free and called police.

Police arrested Holcombe near the scene on suspicion of second-degree robbery and two outstanding warrants.

PREVIOUS STORY
Shoplifter broke wrist of Longs Drugs security guard, police say
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING