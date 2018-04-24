Man charged in Mapunapuna robbery

ADVERTISING
Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old man in connection with a robbery in Mapunapuna.
Daniel T.K. Holcombe was charged with second-degree robbery. His bail has been set at $25,000.
Police said a suspect later identified as Holcombe confronted a 67-year-old man and demanded his property at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. When the victim refused, Holcombe allegedly used physical force to take his property.
A struggle ensued but the victim broke free and called police.
Police arrested Holcombe near the scene on suspicion of second-degree robbery and two outstanding warrants.