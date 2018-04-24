 Oregon police investigate assault involving nude beachgoer
Associated Press
April 24, 2018
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police are investigating after a man told law enforcement officials he was held down and punched several times by a nude man upset that the alleged victim’s dog was not on a leash at a clothing-optional beach.

Oregon State Police announced on Sunday they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The incident took place on Thursday at Collins Beach, a privately-owned nude beach near the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area.

Police say the incident resulted in “visible injury” for the victim, who has not been identified.

Police say they believe the suspect is a regular at the beach and has reportedly accosted others about dogs not on their leashes.

