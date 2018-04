Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a January robbery in Mililani.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a January robbery in Mililani.

Police said the suspect approached a 12-year-old boy and wielded an unspecified weapon at him at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 15. He demanded money and property from the victim before he fled.

Police located the teen in the Wahiawa area Monday and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree robbery.