Puna man charged after 2nd raid of home

Prosecutors have charged a 55-year-old man following a drug raid of his home in Puna.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Prosecutors have charged a 55-year-old man following a drug raid of his home in Puna.

This is the second time law enforcement raided his home within a two-month period.

Jack Brenha was charged Monday with multiple drug-related offenses and two counts of unauthorized possession of confidential personal information. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today at Hilo District Court.

Brenha remains in custody in lieu of $201,000 bail.

Just before noon Monday, vice officers of the Hawaii Police Department’s Area I Vice Section executed a search warrant at Brenha’s Kupono Street home in Leilani Estates where they recovered nearly 370 grams of heroin, almost a gram of crystal methamphetamine and 28 grams of dried processed marijuana.

According to police, the street value of the seized drugs is estimated at just over $93,000. Officers also seized over $8,000 in cash and a stolen wallet.

Police arrested Brenha and a 46-year-old Pahoa man of at the scene. The second suspect was later released pending further investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Brenha was free on bail in connection with a previous case. Two months ago, police raided his home and recovered 293 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 9 grams of heroin and 56 grams of dried processed marijuana. Officers also seized over $22,000 in cash and four firearms.

According to First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Dale Ross, a grand jury indicted Brenha with multiple drug and firearm offenses in February case.