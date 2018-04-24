 Hawaiian Airlines posts record revenue, but charges pull down earnings
April 24, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking| Top News

Hawaiian Airlines posts record revenue, but charges pull down earnings

Star-Advertiser staff
April 24, 2018
Updated April 24, 2018 11:47am

  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

    Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram. Hawaiian Airlines generated more revenue and carried more passengers than any first quarter ever for the company despite competitors bringing more air seats to the islands.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017

    The Hawaiian Airlines logo is pictured on the tail of an airplane in 2017. Hawaiian Airlines generated more revenue and carried more passengers than any first quarter ever for the company despite competitors bringing more air seats to the islands.

ADVERTISING

Hawaiian Airlines generated more revenue and carried more passengers than any first quarter ever for the company despite competitors bringing more air seats to the islands.

The parent company of the state’s largest carrier, Hawaiian Holdings Inc., reported today that revenue rose 9.8 percent to $665.4 million while the number of passengers flown rose 6.9 percent to 2.9 million.

Hawaiian’s net income, however, fell 15.2 percent to $28.5 million, or 56 cents a share, from $33.6 million, or 62 cents a share, primarily due to a $35.3 million contract terminations expense involving the purchase of three previously leased Boeing 767 aircraft, as well as the cancellation of an order for six Airbus A330-800neo aircraft and the purchase rights for an additional six A330-800s.

In the year-earlier quarter, Hawaiian took an $18.7 million charge associated with 401(k) and vacation components of a new pilots contract.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii hotels topped the nation in daily rates
NEXT STORY
Puna man charged after 2nd raid of home
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING