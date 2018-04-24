 HART spending needs more clarity
April 24, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

HART spending needs more clarity

Posted on April 24, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 23, 2018 at 6:24 pm
Last fall, when Oahu’s cash-strapped rail transit system was in need of a rescue from cost overruns, state lawmakers put together a bailout package with oversight strings attached. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –