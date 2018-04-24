 Nielsen data shows binging for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’
April 24, 2018 | ° | Check Traffic

Features

Nielsen data shows binging for Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’

Associated Press
April 24, 2018
Updated April 24, 2018 11:10am

  • COURTESY NETFLIX

    An estimated 6.3 million people saw the premiere of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” within the first three days that the streaming service made it available this month. That’s a promising start for the remake, already one of the outlet’s more popular series after the phenomenon of “Stranger Things.”

ADVERTISING

NEW YORK >> An estimated 6.3 million people saw the premiere of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” within the first three days that the streaming service made it available this month. That’s a promising start for the remake, already one of the outlet’s more popular series after the phenomenon of “Stranger Things.”

The Nielsen company shows that many “Lost in Space” viewers binged. The average viewer of the series watched two and a half hours a day.

Within three days, Nielsen says nearly 1.2 million people watched the premiere season’s 10th and last episode — a clear indication of how many people quickly watched the entire season.

Nielsen says that roughly 10 percent of all TV viewing now is through streaming services. Half of that streaming viewing was on Netflix.

PREVIOUS STORY
McConaughey fears March for Our Lives will get ‘hijacked’
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING