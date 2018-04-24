 Tyler McMahon, Donald Carreira Ching win 2017 Cades Awards
April 24, 2018 | ° | Check Traffic

Tyler McMahon, Donald Carreira Ching win 2017 Cades Awards

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 24, 2018 12:05 am 
Tyler McMahon and Donald Carreira Ching are the winners of the 2017 Elliot Cades Awards for Literature. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –