 Down to Earth set to open store in Kakaako this week
April 24, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Down to Earth set to open store in Kakaako this week

By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 24, 2018 5:05 pm  Updated on  April 24, 2018 at 5:34 pm
Non deMello, former owner of Agnes’ Portuguese Bake Shop, closed his 48-year-old Kailua bakery in January and almost immediately went to work for Down to Earth. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –