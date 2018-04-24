 Hickam Field veteran dies at 103
April 24, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

Hickam Field veteran dies at 103

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 24, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm
At 103, retired Air Force Col. Andrew Kowalski was one of the oldest survivors of the attack on Hickam Field on Dec. 7, 1941. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –