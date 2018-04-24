 For 36 years Auntie Edna ‘pulled ears’ and eased fears
April 24, 2018 | 74° | Check Traffic

For 36 years Auntie Edna ‘pulled ears’ and eased fears

By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 24, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 23, 2018 at 11:23 pm
For many the transition starts on the long, dark ride from Portland International Airport to Forest Grove. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –