Take a risk on happiness

Many express these sentiments to me: “Just a few more years and I can retire from my job that I hate.” or “As soon as the kids are in college, we can really work on our marriage.”

It’s as if happiness now is shelved for a perceived reward later.

Mark this year by your strong emotions. Ask yourself: What is important to me? What is it I value and why?

When we do this, it’s as if our “inner selves” are calling us to evaluate the joy of our current situation.

Taking a risk is risky but it is the only way to achieve anything great in life. Trust is the cornerstone for taking leaps.

How much to you trust your intuition? Sometimes what you’re feeling might not make sense, but I invite you to listen to your heart. You can never know all you can accomplish.

Here are some of the benefits of taking calculated risks:

>> You’ll establish new limits of what’s possible. The need to feel safe and secure can rob us of what we are capable of accomplishing. Pushing the boundaries of life’s potential is liberating, empowering and inspiring.

>> Taking risks ignites creativity. When you carve a path, you solve problems and overcome obstacles. Often the pieces you need to be successful on a new journey do not become apparent until you step forth.

>> Taking a risk may serve to deepen your purpose. We are here to grow and evolve. Heeding the call to change can be exhilarating.

The biggest risk I’ve ever taken was to become an entrepreneur and open Happiness U. Had I not followed my heart with a controversial and untested concept, I wouldn’t have all that I do today. It has not been easy, nor has it been a journey without anxiety and fear of failure. Yet I’m inspired by the expansion of my life experience and those I serve.

Take inventory of all the risks you’ve already taken in life, and you’ll be surprised at how much courage you have already exhibited.

While risks may seem scary, it’s wise to consider the consequences if you don’t take them. Just remember that the Universe has your back, and no matter what, you’ll be OK. I firmly believe this.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit yourhappinessu.com.