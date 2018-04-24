Moanalua peer mentor Isaiah Ramos (12) made a pass as Kalani’s Landon Phillipis (40) went for the steal at the Friday Night Lights basketball event on Friday.
McKinley peer mentor Alexandria Buchanan (4) and Kahealani Gumataotao (1) posed for a photo together after the Friday Night Lights basketball event on Friday.
Friday Night Lights basketball event on Friday.
Moanalua's Brian Burns (4) drove the ball down court at the Friday Night Lights basketball event on Friday.
Moanalua's Lillian Scott (center) was all smiles after playing a round of basketball at the Friday Night Lights event on Friday. Also pictured with Scott is peer mentor Gabrielle Brandley (23) and teammate Kawika Garcia-Perez (21).
Roosevelt’s Tyler Morimoto (14) jumped with joy after making a three point shot against the McKinley Tigers at the Friday Night Lights basketball event held on Friday.
McKinley peer mentor Alexandria Buchanan (4) clapped her hands after her team scored a basket at the Friday Night Lights event on Friday.
Friday Night Lights basketball event on Friday.
Friday Night Lights basketball event on Friday.
-
Moanalua’s Kaysiah Anderson-Green (24) took aim at the basket during the first half against the Kalani Falcons during the Friday Night Lights basketball event on Friday.