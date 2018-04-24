 Ichikawa lifts Hawaii Hilo Vulcans baseball to win
Ichikawa lifts Hawaii Hilo Vulcans baseball to win

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on April 24, 2018 12:05 am 
Drew Ichikawa pitched seven solid innings and Phillip Steering homered as the Hawaii Hilo baseball team defeated Academy of Art 4-1 on Monday in Oakland, Calif. Read More

