TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament–‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll at Goeas field; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Hans L’Orange Park; all games start at 3:30 p.m.

ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament–Damien vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Single-elimination tournament–Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I boys: Double-elimination tournament–Fifth place, Waianae/Radford winner vs. Waipahu/Farrington winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Mililani vs. Kapolei, to follow fifth place match; matches at Farrington.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament–Saint Louis/Maryknoll winner vs. Punahou/Pac-Five winner 3:30 p.m. at TBD.

ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament (if necessary)–Damien vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m. at TBD.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I Playoffs: First round–Mililani at Kailua, Farrington at Kapolei, Waianae at Moanalua, Castle at Pearl City; games begin at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I boys: Double-elimination tournament. Championship, Moanalua vs. Kaiser, 7:20 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Division II boys: Championship, Kalani vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.

AVCA COLLEGIATE POLL

Rec PV

1. UCLA 31-3 1

2. Pepperdine 24-3 2

3. Hawaii 32-3 3

4. Cal Poly 25-5 4

5. Southern Cal 22-10 5

6. Long Beach State 23-6 6

7. Florida State 30-6 7

8. LSU 26-12 8

9. South Carolina 24-7 9

10. Florida International 23-10 10

11. Georgia State 24-12 11

12. California 21-6 13

13. Stanford 16-11 12

14. Arizona 19-10 14

15. Loyola Marymount 22-14 15

16. Stetson 30-8 17

17. Grand Canyon 13-16 16

18. Tulane 23-14 19

19. Saint Mary’s 16-12 20

20. Florida Atlantic 18-15 18

Others receiving votes: Washington, TCU, College of Charleston, Arizona State, North Florida, UAB.

ILH

Division I double-elimination

tournament

Mid Pacific 3, Saint Louis 1

W—Shion Matsushita. L—Kanoa Meredith.

Leading hitters—StL: Hunter Peneueta HR; Stanley McKenzie 2-3. MPI: Wyatt Young 2-4; Jacob Yoshino 2-4, 2b; Kyle Layugan 2b, 3 RBIs; Micah Pi 2-3; Cameron Ching 2-3.

Pac-Five 10, Kamehameha 9

W—Canaan Fernandez. L—Jace Borja.

Leading hitters—P5: Trevor Tripoli 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Scott Wong 2-3; Jarrett Medeiros 2-4, 2 runs. KS: Kalei Kim 2-2; Li’i Pontes 2-3; Chaesten Chon 2 runs; Kalamaku Kuewa 2-4; Jace Borja 2 RBIs; Jonny Shimabukuro 2 RBIs; Kala Burnett 2b; Hanu Racoma 2b.

Note: Pac-Five scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-8 lead.

‘Iolani 8, Maryknoll 4

W—Jacob Hinderlider. L—Drayden Yamauchi. S—Jonah Miyazawa.

Leading hitters—Iol: Shane Sasaki 2-3, 2 runs; Micah Miyahira HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Mary: Maddux Miyasato 2-4, 2 runs; Noah Kinder 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Division II double-elimination

tournament

St. Francis 17, Hanalani 3, 5 inn.

W—Greison Visoria. L—Louis Holt.

Leading hitters—StF: Bubba Akana 3b, 4 runs; Felicino 2 runs; Zach Alcos 2 runs; Kadota 2 runs; Alek Miyasato 3-3.

AVCA DIVISION I-II MEN’S POLL

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach St. (25) 375 26-1 1

2. BYU 346 22-6 4

3. UCLA 318 24-7 2

4. Hawaii 293 19-8 6

5. UC Irvine 272 21-9 3

6. Ohio State 258 23-5 7

7. Loyola-Chicago 213 23-7 8

8. Pepperdine 206 15-8 5

9. CSUN 179 16-11 9

10. Lewis 137 19-11 10

11. Ball State 112 18-12 11

12. UC Santa Barbara 106 11-13 12

13. Concordia Irvine 97 16-15 13

14. Grand Canyon 36 18-11 14

15. Fort Wayne 19 18-11 15

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Harvard 16, Southern California 9, King 6.

OIA

Boys Division I double-elimination tournament

Semifinals

Moanalua def. Mililani 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14

Kaiser def. Kapolei 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18

BIIF

Boys Varsity Division I semifinals

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-15,

25-21, 25-16

Kealakehe def. Waiakea 25-14, 25-22,

25-22

ILH

Playoff for second place

Maryknoll 5, Kamehameha 2

W—Kahilu McNicoll. L—Kilinahe Pascua.

Leading hitters—Mary: Nohea Hee 2-4; McNicoll 2-3, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Kamakaiwi HR. KS: Dallas Millwood 2-4; Kyler Stephens 2b; Kiliohu Hanawahine 2-3.