April 24, 2018

April 24, 2018
TODAY
BASEBALL
ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament–‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll at Goeas field; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Hans L’Orange Park; all games start at 3:30 p.m.
ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament–Damien vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division I: Single-elimination tournament–Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA Division I boys: Double-elimination tournament–Fifth place, Waianae/Radford winner vs. Waipahu/Farrington winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Mililani vs. Kapolei, to follow fifth place match; matches at Farrington.

WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament–Saint Louis/Maryknoll winner vs. Punahou/Pac-Five winner 3:30 p.m. at TBD.
ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament (if necessary)–Damien vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m. at TBD.  
SOFTBALL
OIA Division I Playoffs: First round–Mililani at Kailua, Farrington at Kapolei, Waianae at Moanalua, Castle at Pearl City; games begin at 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA Division I boys: Double-elimination tournament. Championship, Moanalua vs. Kaiser, 7:20 p.m. at Radford.
OIA Division II boys: Championship, Kalani vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.

AVCA COLLEGIATE POLL
    Rec    PV
1. UCLA    31-3    1
2. Pepperdine    24-3    2
3. Hawaii    32-3    3
4. Cal Poly    25-5    4
5. Southern Cal    22-10    5
6. Long Beach State    23-6    6
7. Florida State    30-6    7
8. LSU    26-12    8
9. South Carolina    24-7    9
10. Florida International    23-10    10
11. Georgia State    24-12    11
12. California    21-6    13
13. Stanford    16-11    12
14. Arizona    19-10    14
15. Loyola Marymount    22-14    15
16. Stetson    30-8    17
17. Grand Canyon    13-16    16
18. Tulane    23-14    19
19. Saint Mary’s    16-12    20
20. Florida Atlantic    18-15    18
Others receiving votes: Washington, TCU, College of Charleston, Arizona State, North Florida, UAB.

ILH
Division I double-elimination
tournament
Mid Pacific 3, Saint Louis 1
W—Shion Matsushita. L—Kanoa Meredith.
Leading hitters—StL: Hunter Peneueta HR; Stanley McKenzie 2-3. MPI: Wyatt Young 2-4; Jacob Yoshino 2-4, 2b; Kyle Layugan 2b, 3 RBIs; Micah Pi 2-3; Cameron Ching 2-3.

Pac-Five 10, Kamehameha 9
W—Canaan Fernandez. L—Jace Borja.
Leading hitters—P5: Trevor Tripoli 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Scott Wong 2-3; Jarrett Medeiros 2-4, 2 runs. KS: Kalei Kim 2-2; Li’i Pontes 2-3; Chaesten Chon 2 runs; Kalamaku Kuewa 2-4; Jace Borja 2 RBIs; Jonny Shimabukuro 2 RBIs; Kala Burnett 2b; Hanu Racoma 2b.
Note: Pac-Five scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-8 lead.

‘Iolani 8, Maryknoll 4
W—Jacob Hinderlider. L—Drayden Yamauchi. S—Jonah Miyazawa.
Leading hitters—Iol: Shane Sasaki 2-3, 2 runs; Micah Miyahira HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Mary: Maddux Miyasato 2-4, 2 runs; Noah Kinder 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Division II double-elimination
tournament
St. Francis 17, Hanalani 3, 5 inn.
W—Greison Visoria. L—Louis Holt.
Leading hitters—StF: Bubba Akana 3b, 4 runs; Felicino 2 runs; Zach Alcos 2 runs; Kadota 2 runs; Alek Miyasato 3-3.

AVCA DIVISION I-II MEN’S POLL
    Pts    Rec    PV
1. Long Beach St. (25)    375    26-1    1
2. BYU    346    22-6    4
3. UCLA    318    24-7    2
4. Hawaii    293    19-8    6
5. UC Irvine    272    21-9    3
6. Ohio State    258    23-5    7
7. Loyola-Chicago    213    23-7    8
8. Pepperdine    206    15-8    5
9. CSUN    179    16-11    9
10. Lewis    137    19-11    10
11. Ball State    112    18-12    11
12. UC Santa Barbara    106    11-13    12
13. Concordia Irvine    97    16-15    13
14. Grand Canyon    36    18-11    14
15. Fort Wayne    19    18-11    15
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Harvard 16, Southern California 9, King 6.

OIA
Boys Division I double-elimination tournament
Semifinals
Moanalua def. Mililani 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14
Kaiser def. Kapolei 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18

BIIF
Boys Varsity Division I  semifinals
Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-15,
25-21, 25-16
Kealakehe def. Waiakea 25-14, 25-22,
25-22

ILH
Playoff for second place
Maryknoll 5, Kamehameha 2
W—Kahilu McNicoll. L—Kilinahe Pascua.
Leading hitters—Mary: Nohea Hee 2-4; McNicoll 2-3, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Kamakaiwi HR. KS: Dallas Millwood 2-4; Kyler Stephens 2b; Kiliohu Hanawahine 2-3.

