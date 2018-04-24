TODAY
BASEBALL
ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament–‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll at Goeas field; Punahou vs. Pac-Five at Hans L’Orange Park; all games start at 3:30 p.m.
ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament–Damien vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.
SOFTBALL
ILH Division I: Single-elimination tournament–Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA Division I boys: Double-elimination tournament–Fifth place, Waianae/Radford winner vs. Waipahu/Farrington winner, 5:30 p.m. Third place, Mililani vs. Kapolei, to follow fifth place match; matches at Farrington.
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL
ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament–Saint Louis/Maryknoll winner vs. Punahou/Pac-Five winner 3:30 p.m. at TBD.
ILH Division II: Double-elimination tournament (if necessary)–Damien vs. St. Francis, 3:30 p.m. at TBD.
SOFTBALL
OIA Division I Playoffs: First round–Mililani at Kailua, Farrington at Kapolei, Waianae at Moanalua, Castle at Pearl City; games begin at 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA Division I boys: Double-elimination tournament. Championship, Moanalua vs. Kaiser, 7:20 p.m. at Radford.
OIA Division II boys: Championship, Kalani vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.
AVCA COLLEGIATE POLL
Rec PV
1. UCLA 31-3 1
2. Pepperdine 24-3 2
3. Hawaii 32-3 3
4. Cal Poly 25-5 4
5. Southern Cal 22-10 5
6. Long Beach State 23-6 6
7. Florida State 30-6 7
8. LSU 26-12 8
9. South Carolina 24-7 9
10. Florida International 23-10 10
11. Georgia State 24-12 11
12. California 21-6 13
13. Stanford 16-11 12
14. Arizona 19-10 14
15. Loyola Marymount 22-14 15
16. Stetson 30-8 17
17. Grand Canyon 13-16 16
18. Tulane 23-14 19
19. Saint Mary’s 16-12 20
20. Florida Atlantic 18-15 18
Others receiving votes: Washington, TCU, College of Charleston, Arizona State, North Florida, UAB.
ILH
Division I double-elimination
tournament
Mid Pacific 3, Saint Louis 1
W—Shion Matsushita. L—Kanoa Meredith.
Leading hitters—StL: Hunter Peneueta HR; Stanley McKenzie 2-3. MPI: Wyatt Young 2-4; Jacob Yoshino 2-4, 2b; Kyle Layugan 2b, 3 RBIs; Micah Pi 2-3; Cameron Ching 2-3.
Pac-Five 10, Kamehameha 9
W—Canaan Fernandez. L—Jace Borja.
Leading hitters—P5: Trevor Tripoli 3-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs; Scott Wong 2-3; Jarrett Medeiros 2-4, 2 runs. KS: Kalei Kim 2-2; Li’i Pontes 2-3; Chaesten Chon 2 runs; Kalamaku Kuewa 2-4; Jace Borja 2 RBIs; Jonny Shimabukuro 2 RBIs; Kala Burnett 2b; Hanu Racoma 2b.
Note: Pac-Five scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 10-8 lead.
‘Iolani 8, Maryknoll 4
W—Jacob Hinderlider. L—Drayden Yamauchi. S—Jonah Miyazawa.
Leading hitters—Iol: Shane Sasaki 2-3, 2 runs; Micah Miyahira HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Mary: Maddux Miyasato 2-4, 2 runs; Noah Kinder 2-4, 2 RBIs.
Division II double-elimination
tournament
St. Francis 17, Hanalani 3, 5 inn.
W—Greison Visoria. L—Louis Holt.
Leading hitters—StF: Bubba Akana 3b, 4 runs; Felicino 2 runs; Zach Alcos 2 runs; Kadota 2 runs; Alek Miyasato 3-3.
AVCA DIVISION I-II MEN’S POLL
Pts Rec PV
1. Long Beach St. (25) 375 26-1 1
2. BYU 346 22-6 4
3. UCLA 318 24-7 2
4. Hawaii 293 19-8 6
5. UC Irvine 272 21-9 3
6. Ohio State 258 23-5 7
7. Loyola-Chicago 213 23-7 8
8. Pepperdine 206 15-8 5
9. CSUN 179 16-11 9
10. Lewis 137 19-11 10
11. Ball State 112 18-12 11
12. UC Santa Barbara 106 11-13 12
13. Concordia Irvine 97 16-15 13
14. Grand Canyon 36 18-11 14
15. Fort Wayne 19 18-11 15
Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Harvard 16, Southern California 9, King 6.
OIA
Boys Division I double-elimination tournament
Semifinals
Moanalua def. Mililani 25-19, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14
Kaiser def. Kapolei 25-19, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18
BIIF
Boys Varsity Division I semifinals
Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Hilo 25-15,
25-21, 25-16
Kealakehe def. Waiakea 25-14, 25-22,
25-22
ILH
Playoff for second place
Maryknoll 5, Kamehameha 2
W—Kahilu McNicoll. L—Kilinahe Pascua.
Leading hitters—Mary: Nohea Hee 2-4; McNicoll 2-3, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Sydney Kamakaiwi HR. KS: Dallas Millwood 2-4; Kyler Stephens 2b; Kiliohu Hanawahine 2-3.