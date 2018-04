A 26-year-old man was charged today for assaulting a 61-year-old security guard during a theft at an Ewa Beach business on Monday night.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

A 26-year-old man was charged today for assaulting a 61-year-old security guard during a theft at an Ewa Beach business on Monday night.

Prosecutors charged Jamal N. Brown with second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and harassment of a police officer.

Police said the man assaulted a security guard while committing a theft at a business, then fled the scene.

Police arrested Brown at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in Ewa Beach.

His bail was set at $20,000.