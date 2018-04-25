Furlough inmate fails to return to women’s jail

Police and state sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a 61-year-old furlough inmate who failed to return to the Women’s Community Correctional Center Tuesday night.

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety said Wendy Canon was scheduled to return to the correctional facility by 9 p.m. The State Sheriff Division and Honolulu police were notified.

Canon is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 126 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and brown eyes.

She is serving a sentence for promotion of a dangerous drug in the second degree.

Anyone with information on Canon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriff Division at 586-1352.