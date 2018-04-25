 Kauai pedestrian dies in chain reaction crash
By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 25, 2018
Updated April 25, 2018 3:05pm
A 76-year-old man died this weekend after he was struck by a vehicle in a chain reaction crash on Kauai.

Kauai police identified the man as Wilfred Ibara of Kekaha.

Police said Ibara was walking in Kekaha in the eastbound lane of Kaumualii Highway near Manu Road when a driver heading eastbound came to a sudden stop to avoid hitting him.

A second vehicle rear-ended the first vehicle, pushing it into Ibara.

He sustained injuries from his head to his waist and was taken to Wilcox Memorial Hospital, where he died, police said.

It was the first traffic fatality on Kauai this year.

