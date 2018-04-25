 Kauai rainfall may have set national record
April 25, 2018 | 81° | Check Traffic

Top News

Kauai rainfall may have set national record

By Rob Shikina rshikina@staradvertiser.com
April 25, 2018
Updated April 25, 2018 5:16pm

  • RON KOSEN / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    This April 22 photo shows overturned vehicles following severe flooding near Black Pot Beach Park in Hanalei, Kauai.

ADVERTISING

Torrential rainfall in north Kauai that ravaged homes and businesses about a week and a half ago may have set a national record, according to the National Weather Service.

A rain gage in Waipa, about a mile west of Hanalei, recorded 49.69 inches — more than four feet — of rain during the 24-hour period ending at 12:45 p.m. April 15.

If certified, the total would smash the current U.S. record of 43 inches of rainfall in a 24-hour period that was set in Alvin, Texas in July 1979.

Hawaii’s current record for rainfall in a 24-hour period is 38 inches recorded in January 1956 in Kilauea on Kauai.

A national committee will convene to verify the data and if correct, certify it as a national record, the weather service said. It’s unknown how long the certification process will take.

The rainfall and ensuing flooding ravaged homes, businesses, and roads on the island, and numerous landslides along Kuhio Highway cut off the Wainiha and Haena communities on the North Shore. Hundreds were airlifted out of those areas.

Damage assessments are still being compiled.

PREVIOUS STORY
Study: Most Pacific atolls uninhabitable by middle of 21st century
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING