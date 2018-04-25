Man accused of shooting teen in Kalihi

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment today, charging a 25-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Kalihi.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment today, charging a 25-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Kalihi.

The grand jury indicted Edrei J. Arreola, also known as EJ, with second-degree attempted murder and four counts of firearm charges. A $500,000 bench warrant has been issued for Arreola who remains in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

His arraignment is expected to be scheduled in the coming days.

At about 5:30 p.m on April 18, a suspect later identified as Arreola and a 19-year-old man got involved in a confrontation near 3510 Kalihi St. The two men are acquaintances.

At some point, Arreola brandished a firearm and fired about six to eight gunshots at the victim as the victim drove away, police said.

Arreola then fled the scene in his vehicle.

An off-duty police officer in the area heard gunshots and saw two vehicles speed off on Kalihi Street. One of the vehicles operated by the victim stopped in the middle of the road where he yelled for help.

Police said the officer rendered first aid to the 19-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. A court document said the victim identified Arreola as the shooter.

Emergency Medical Services treated and transported the victim to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

About a half-hour later, officers located Arreola in the Sand Island area where he surrendered to police.