Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Ala Moana Beach Park Tuesday night.

Police said two unknown male suspects brandished a knife at a male victim and took his property at about 9 p.m. Tuesday. The suspects then fled the scene.

Police said the victim sustained some lacerations to one of his feet in the attack.

There are no arrests at this time.