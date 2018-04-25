Police search for kidnapping, sex assault suspect in Hawaii Kai

Police are searching tonight for a male suspect in a white van who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a victim in Kalama Valley this afternoon, police said.

The individual was reportedly abducted by a male suspect at about 2 p.m. and sexually assaulted the person.

The victim escaped and reported the incident to police.

Police said the suspect is unknown to the victim.

Police said more information is forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone.