 ConocoPhillips wins $2B arbitration against Venezuela
April 25, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Business Breaking

ConocoPhillips wins $2B arbitration against Venezuela

Associated Press
April 25, 2018
Updated April 25, 2018 11:40am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A ConocoPhillips sign at the Colville-Delta 5 drilling site on Alaska’s North Slope in 2016.

ADVERTISING

CARACAS, Venezuela >> ConocoPhillips says it won a $2 billion arbitration award against Venezuela’s state oil company over the seizure a decade ago of investments in two projects in the OPEC nation.

The award represents the equivalent of more than 20 percent of the cash-strapped Venezuelan government’s foreign currency reserves.

The Houston-based company said in a statement that the ruling against PDVSA was made by an international tribunal constituted under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce.

It said the award is final and binding and that it intends to seek financial recovery of the award to the full extent of the law.

ConocoPhillips is pursuing a separate legal against Venezuela’s government under the auspices of the World Bank’s investment dispute mechanism.

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaiian Airlines posts record revenue, but charges pull down earnings
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING