 Ige dedicates day to imperiled ohia
April 25, 2018 | 82° | Check Traffic

Ige dedicates day to imperiled ohia

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 25, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 25, 2018 at 11:18 am
In an effort to recognize the significance and precariousness of the state’s most abundant native tree, Gov. David Ige has proclaimed today Ohia Lehua Day in Hawaii. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –