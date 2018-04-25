Island Images: April 2018

DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM
An event held Wednesday along Farrington Highway in Nanakuli challenged the
community to have no DUI incidents on the Leeward Coast during May. Among
those who attended were Eddie and Paula Werner, who lost their son, Kaulana,
19, in an April 2016 hit-and-run crash. Pictured is the Nanakuli football team,
whose players gathered to honor Kaulana near the site where he died.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Newlyweds were busy with photographers Tuesday on a windy day at Waialae Beach Park in Kahala.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday by
Hawaiian Electric Co. and the Department of the
Navy to start work on an 80,760--panel solar farm
on 102 acres of land at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-
Hickam West Loch Annex. REC Solar is building the
facility. Dan Alcombright, left, senior vice president
of REC Solar; Rear Adm. John Korka; Ron Cox,
senior vice president of operations at HECO; Kahu
Kelekona Bishaw; and John Luuwai, also of HECO,
participated in the ceremony.
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Bryan Packer and his 5-year-old dog Tucker made their way around Magic Island
on Monday, with Tucker providing the locomotion. Tucker pulled Packer on his
skateboard around the nearly deserted walkway.
-
BRUCE ASATO / BASATO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Beachgoers looked down to see ocean life Sunday from a jetty off Queen's Surf Beach in Waikiki.