TODAY BASEBALL ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament–Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. SOFTBALL OIA Division I Playoffs: First round–Mililani at Kailua, Farrington at Kapolei, Waianae at Moanalua, Castle at Pearl City; Read More

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH Division I: Double-elimination tournament–Saint Louis vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I Playoffs: First round–Mililani at Kailua, Farrington at Kapolei, Waianae at Moanalua, Castle at Pearl City; games begin at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Division I boys: Championship: Moanalua vs. Kaiser, 7:20 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Division II boys: Championship: Kalani vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Radford.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH Division I: Punahou/Saint Louis winner vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m., at TBA.

ILH Division II: Playoff, St. Francis vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m., at TBA.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Single-elimination tournament–‘Iolani winner at Punahou; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, 4 p.m., at Sand Island.

OIA Division I Playoffs: Quarterfinals–Mililani/Kailua winner at Campbell, Farrington/Kapolei winner at Kaiser, Moanalua/Waianae winner at Leilehua, Castle/Pearl City winner at Roosevelt; games begin at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II Playoffs: Quarterfinals–Kaimuki at Radford, McKinley at Aiea; games begin at 3 p.m.