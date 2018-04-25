 Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre on DL again with another leg issue
Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre on DL again with another leg issue

Associated Press
April 25, 2018
Updated April 25, 2018 10:53am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Adrian Beltre walks off the field after suffering a leg injury running out a run-scoring single against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning of a baseball game on April 24 in Arlington, Texas. Beltre has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. He is the third Texas starting infielder out with an injury.

ARLINGTON, Texas >> Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. He is the third Texas starting infielder out with an injury.

The Rangers made the move Tuesday, a day after Beltre pulled up on his way to first base in the eighth inning of a loss to Oakland. Beltre limped off the field after getting to first on his 3,075th career hit.

It is the fifth time since joining the Rangers in 2011 that the 39-year-old Beltre has gone on the DL because of leg issues. He missed the first 51 games last year because of calf and hamstring problems.

Shortstop Elvis Andrus is out at least another month after breaking his right elbow when he was hit by a pitch April 12. Second baseman Rougned Odor has been out since April 10 with a left hamstring strain.

