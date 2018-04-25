Kokua Willie at the Hilton Hawaiian Village
Willie K, the multi-genre musician from Maui who is being treated for cancer, got a show of support from fellow entertainers at the Hilton Hawaiian Village's Great Lawn on Tuesday. Nina Kealiiwahamana, Karen Keawehawaii, Lehua Kalima, Andy Bumatai, Henry Kapono, Taimane and Josh Tatofi were among those in attendance.
