Police arrested a 25-year-old woman after she and another female suspect allegedly robbed a 61-year-old man in the Ala Moana area.

Police said the two suspects approached the man who was near a commercial business. They allegedly used physical force and robbed him of his property at about 10:55 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police located one of the suspects nearby and arrested her on suspicion of second-degree robbery. The other culprit is still at-large.