Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim hospitalized with chest pains

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim was flown to the Queen’s Medical Center this morning after suffering chest pains while exercising in his Hilo home, county spokeswoman Janet Snyder said.

Kim, who turns 79 in August, drove himself to Hilo Medical Center after experiencing chest pains around 4 a.m. today, Snyder said. He also called county Managing Director Wil Okabe and other staff to notify them of the situation, according to county officials.

“He was coherent and he drove himself to the hospital,” Snyder said.

Kim was medivaced to Queen’s around 6:45 a.m., she said.

Kim has had three previous heart attacks, and underwent quadruple bypass surgery in 2008, county officials said.

“He knows the symptoms, and he knows what to do,” Okabe said in a news release. “We’re offering prayers for Harry, knowing that he’ll be back very shortly.”

Okabe has been named acting mayor while Kim is on sick leave. Okabe held an emergency meeting of the county department heads and executive staff to alert them to the situation.

“We’re going to continue to do the work; everyone assured me that they’re committed to carrying out the mission we always have – of making this a better place to live,” Okabe said. “Harry has confidence in everybody that they’ll continue the mission.”

Gov. David Ige said in a written statement, “Mayor Kim has a fighting spirit and I know he’ll want to be back at work serving the people of Hawaii County as quickly as possible. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery.”