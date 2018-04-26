Hawaii State Hospital escapee Randall Saito deemed fit to stand trial

SHARE















A state judge today found Randall Saito fit to stand trial for escape.

State Circuit Judge Colette Garibaldi set a trial date in June and confirmed Saito’s cash-only bail at $100,000.

Saito is charged with escaping from the Hawaii State Hospital where he had been in custody since being acquitted of murder by reason of insanity.

Saito’s defense attorney and a state prosecutor agreed with the findings from a panel of examiners during a brief hearing today.

Saito was confined to the Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe after he was acquitted by reason of insanity of a woman’s 1979 killing. A judge ordered that he go before a panel of examiners to determine whether he can be held criminally responsible for the escape.

He was captured in Stockton, California, in November, days after walking out of the State Hospital.

Saito’s trial is scheduled for June but defense attorney Michael Green says it’s likely his client will eventually admit to the escape charge.

