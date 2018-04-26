 Man accused of injuring Ewa Beach store security guard in robbery is charged
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 26, 2018
Updated April 26, 2018 8:30am
Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a store robbery in Ewa Beach where a 61-year-old security guard sustained a fractured wrist when he reportedly attempted to stop him.

Jamal N. Brown was charged Wednesday with second-degree robbery and second-degree assault. His bail has been set at $20,000

Police said a suspect later identified as Brown was observed taking an unspecified item from Longs Drugs and leaving the store without paying for the item at about 10:40 p.m. Monday.

A security guard responded when Brown allegedly pushed him, causing the man to fall and sustain a fractured left wrist.

Police said Brown fled the scene but officers located him nearby and arrested him.

