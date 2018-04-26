 Noxious odor prompts evacuation of Hickam Elementary School
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 26, 2018
Updated April 26, 2018 11:47am

Authorities evacuated Hickam Elementary School this morning after a strong chemical odor was detected on the campus, which is at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

“All 613 students and 75 adults have been safely relocated to nearby Nellis Chapel,” the Navy announced in a news release. “The ‘giant voice’ emergency messaging system was used directing all personnel to remain clear of the Porter Gate area.”

The Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, Federal Fire Department and base security officers responded to the scene and are investigating the situation.

