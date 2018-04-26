 Sinkhole forces closure of block of Ward Avenue
By Star-Advertiser staff
April 26, 2018
Updated April 26, 2018 12:40pm

    A sinkhole closed Ward Avenue, between Green and Lunalilo streets, in both directions today.

A block of upper Ward Avenue has been closed as of this morning due to a sinkhole and will remain closed for most of the day as well as tomorrow, according to city officials.

Ward Avenue, between Green and Lunalilo streets, is closed in both directions, as a crew awaits equipment to examine the extent of work needed for repair.

“We anticipate the work will involve lane closures for the rest of the afternoon and possibly Saturday as well,” said city spokesman Andrew Pereira in an e-mail.

