Southwest Airlines announces plans to fly to 4 Hawaii airports

Southwest Airlines plans to begin selling tickets this year for service to four Hawaii airports, according to the company’s CEO and chairman, Gary C. Kelly.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Southwest Airlines plans to begin selling tickets this year for service to four Hawaii airports, according to the company’s CEO and chairman, Gary C. Kelly.

Kelly announced the company’s plans in a quarterly profit report today. The Hawaii airports it plans to fly to include Daniel K. Inouye, Lihue, Kona and Kahului.

The announcement comes on the heels of the fatal engine explosion of a Southwest flight from New York to Dallas where a woman died after she was nearly sucked completely out the window of the Boeing 737.

Shares of Southwest Airlines were up slightly in midday trading.