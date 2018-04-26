UH Manoa fire was accidental, HFD says

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that the transformer fire at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s lower campus last week was accidental.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that the transformer fire at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s lower campus last week was accidental.

The fire, which sent thick, black smoke into the air and knocked out power to 3,300, was caused by a malfunction within the transformer that ignited the transformer oil, HFD investigators said.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $1.5 million. Damage was confined to the initial transformer, with no damage to the second transformer and adjacent structures.

On April 19, HFD responded to the two-alarm fire at 1460 Lower Campus Road, with th first unit arriving at 6:53 p.m. The fire was brought under control at 8:06 p.m., and extinguished at 8:23 p.m. No injuries were reported.