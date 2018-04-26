 Developer eyes eighth Kakaako tower
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 26, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  April 25, 2018 at 10:24 pm
After less than four months of selling condominiums in the seventh tower permitted for Ward Village, the developer of the community in Kakaako is seeking a permit for an eighth tower. Read More

