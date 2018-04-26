 Corrections
April 26, 2018
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Hawaiian Electric Co. and its subsidiaries still will be able to set electricity rates based in part on utility expenses under the Hawaii Ratepayer Protection Act. A story on Page B4 Wednesday was inaccurate.

>> Hawaii County police arrested missing extended furlough inmate Troy Chung-Hoon Sunday morning. A story on Page B2 Wednesday inaccurately said he was captured on Monday.

