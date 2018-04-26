Korean summit starts with a historic handshake

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center right, arrives with his delegation for a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the North side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, April 27.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, third from right, is greeted by supporters as he leaves to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un near presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, top, walks toward South Korean President Moon Jae-in, bottom, at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.
Their discussions will be expected to focus on whether the North can be persuaded to give up its nuclear bombs.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in cross the military demarcation line to the South side at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, are greeted by children after Kim crossed the border into South Korea for their historic face-to-face talks, in Panmunjom.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, bottom, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left bottom, inspect an honor guard after Kim crossed the border into South Korea for their historic face-to-face talks, in Panmunjom.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk together through a honor guard at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signs a guest book watched by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, inside the Peace House at the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second from right, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second from left, during a meeting at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone.
North Korean security persons run by the car carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un returning to the North for a lunch break after a morning session of the summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone.
Members of South Korea's National Unification Advisory Council, Los Angeles Chapter, watch a live broadcast of the summit at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
A South Korean man, second from right, wipes tears as people watch a TV screen showing the live broadcast of South Korean President Moon Jae-in meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.
A woman walks by a banner showing a map of the Korean peninsular to wish for a successful inter-Korean summit in Seoul, South Korea.