Moanalua is the D-I king in OIA volleyball

By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on April 26, 2018 12:06 am  Updated on  April 26, 2018 at 12:46 am
Moanalua proved that 2017 was a mere hiccup. Na Menehune swept Kaiser 25-15, 25-18, 25-11 on Wednesday at the Radford gym to again reign atop the OIA Division I boys volleyball world. Read More

