CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH Division I: Double-elimination elimination tournament–’Iolani vs. Punahou, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

ILH Division II: Playoff, St. Francis vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Field.

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Single-elimination tournament–‘Iolani at Punahou; Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll, at Sand Island; games start at 4 p.m.

OIA Division I Playoffs: Quarterfinals–Mililani at Campbell, Kapolei at Kaiser, Waianae at Leilehua, Pearl City at Roosevelt; games begin at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II Playoffs: Quarterfinals–Kaimuki at Radford, McKinley at Aiea; games begin at 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

College: CSUN at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH Division I: Double-elimination elimination tournament–’Iolani/Punahou winner vs. Mid-Pacific , 3:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Field.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I Playoffs: Semifinals–No. 1, 5 p.m.,; No. 2, 7 p.m.; games at McKinley. Also, fifth-place semifinals–Game 1, at high seed; Game 2, at high seed; both games begin at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II Playoffs: Semifinals–Kaimuki/Radford winner vs. Kalani, 3 p.m., at Palolo; McKinley/Aiea winner at Waialua, 3 p.m.

OIA Division I Playoffs, First round

Kapolei 10, Farrington 0

W—Tatum Guzman. L—Krislon Philpot-Rosa.

Leading hitters—Kap: Lili Kaimi-Montira 1-1, run, 3 RBI, HR; Ciena Kauhi 2-3, run, RBI; Kiley Ozaki 2-3, run.

Waianae 17, Moanalua 8

W—Alohilani Napalapalai. L—Jada Young.

Leading hitters—Wan: Xailey Kamehaloha 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Gianni Souza-Bradbury 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Kayla Hensley 2-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI, Grand Slam; Paia’ala Wilcox-Molina 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kiani Hensley 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, HR. Moa: Kellie Kitano-Maguire 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Raven Rosa-Lasco 2-4, run, 2 RBI, HR; Iyana Reed 2-4, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 2 HR

Pearl City 8, Castle 7

W—Alexas Presto-Ah Sing. L—Mele Turner

Leading hitters—PC: Presto-Ah Sing 2-2, RBI; Tiari Hernadez 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Maiyah Faleafine-Lesu 2-3, RBI. Cast: R Keanu 2-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 2 HR; R Majit-Gorlon 2-4, RBI.

Mililani 11, Kailua 0

W—Cheyenne Ardona. L—Dyani Cummings-Lani.

Leading hitters—Mil: Kamie Matsukawa 2-4, run, RBI; Cherise Mori 2 runs; Kobe Brown 2-2, run, 3 RBI; Maya Saneishi 3-4, run, 4 RBI. Kail: Salina Serikawa 2-3.

Makua Ali’i

Action 16, Waipio 7

Hawaiians 15, Lokahi 5

Aikane 17, Firehouse 10

Action 13, Hui Ohana 12

Zen 12, Lokahi 2

Aikane 18, Fat Katz 6

Bad Company 20, Waipio 12

Bad Company 15, Firehouse 5

Hui Ohana 11, Zen 9

Hawaiians 12, Fat Katz 11

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Boys

Division I Championship

Moanalua def. Kaiser 25-15, 25-18, 25-11

Division II Championship

Pearl City def. Kalani 25-20, 25-14, 26-24

BIIF

Hawaii Prep def. Konawaena 25-21, 27-25, 25-20

BASEBALL

ILH

Division I Double-Elimination tournament

Punahou 10, Saint Louis 7

W—Kyle Uemura. L—Richard Vidal III. Sv— Kyson Donahue.

Leading hitters—Pun: Jake Tsukada 2-4, run, 3 RBI. StL. Stanley McKenzie 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Caleb Lomavita 2-2, run; Noah Tory 2-3, 2 RBI; Matthew Saeula 3-4, 2 runs.

Paddling

ILH Sailing Finals

Varsity 1 — 16 races

1st – Punahou 46.1

2nd – Mid Pacific 57

3rd – Iolani 100.2

4th – Kamehameha 112.4

5th – Le Jardin 132.5

Varsity 2 — 18 races

1st – Punahou 9.8

2nd – Mid Pacific 16.2

3rd – Iolani 23.4

4th – Kamehameha 26.1

5th – Sacred Hearts 39

Varsity 3 — 24 races

1st – Punahou 21.7

2nd – Iolani 36.8

3rd – Kamehameha 49.2

4th – Saint Andrews 67.6

5th – Mid Pacific 69

6th – Sacred Hearts 85.3

7th – Saint Francis 93.4